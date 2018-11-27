Married man stabs ex-girlfriend for ending relationship, slits his own throat

Police said that even after marriage, the man kept on insisting that the law student continue their relationship to which she refused.

Ghaziabad: A man allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend with a knife and then attempted to commit suicide after she refused to continue their relationship as the accused got married to another woman, police said on Monday.

Both of them were admitted to a private hospital. The woman was later referred to AIIMS, New Delhi, as her condition was serious, they said, the man has been put under detention.

Police said the woman, a final year law student, had developed intimacy with the accused while attending his tuition classes.

They wanted to get married but the man's parents had objected to it. The man got married to another woman four months back, he said.

But even after that the man kept on insisting that the law student continue their relationship, which she refused, police said.

On Sunday night the accused reached the law student's home to talk to her. During the conversation he suddenly stabbed the woman with a screw driver and a knife multiple times, police said.

On hearing the woman's cries, her mother rushed to the room, but by that time the man slit his throat.

The woman's mother informed the police following which they were rushed to a private hospital, the police officer said adding the man has been put under detention and is undergoing treatment.