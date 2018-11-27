The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018 | Last Update : 05:34 PM IST

India, Crime

3 employees of children's home in TN held for 'sexual abuse' of girl inmates

PTI
Published : Nov 27, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2018, 4:45 pm IST

The girl inmates alleged that they were sexually abused and threatened with dire consequences if they reported the matter to anyone.

The employees were arrested under POCSO Act based on a complaint from the District Collector, and remanded to judicial custody. (Representational Image)
 The employees were arrested under POCSO Act based on a complaint from the District Collector, and remanded to judicial custody. (Representational Image)

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu): Three employees of a children's home, including its director have been arrested in the district on complaints of 'sexual abuse' of some girl inmates, police said Tuesday.

As many as 47 children aged between 6 and 19 were staying at the private home, which was sealed on Sunday following a surprise inspection carried out by the district authorities based on a tip-off.

The District Collector Kandhasamy visited the home and ordered the inmates to be shifted to another shelter where the children were questioned.

The girl inmates alleged that they were sexually abused and threatened with dire consequences if they reported the matter to anyone.

The employees were arrested under POCSO Act based on a complaint from the District Collector, and remanded to judicial custody.

Tags: tamil nadu, sexual abuse, pocso act
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tiruvannamalai

MOST POPULAR

1

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

2

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

3

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

4

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

5

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham