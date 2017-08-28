2 youth lynched by mob in WB on suspicion of transporting cows

Police took Hussain and Sheikh to the Dhupguri hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Jalpaiguri (WB): Two persons were allegedly lynched by a mob, which dragged them out of a pick-up van carrying cows, at Barhoria village in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Sunday, the police said.

Anwar Hussain (19) and Hafizul Sheikh (19) were beaten to death by the mob, which intercepted their vehicle and pulled them out of it in the early hours, the police said, adding that the pick-up van was also badly damaged by the mob.

The police also took charge of the animals in the vehicle. A large contingent of police was deployed in the area.