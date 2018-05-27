Woman locks herself in train bathroom to escape molestation by soldier

The woman was travelling alone from Kota to Delhi in Duronto Express when Army subedar tried to inappropriately touch her.

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly molested by an Army official in a moving train on her way to Delhi from Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The woman, who was travelling alone from Kota to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Duronto Express, alleged that the Army subedar tried to inappropriately touch her, they said.

She alleged that the accused was consuming liquor with his friends and to save herself, she locked herself inside a toilet, the police said.

After the train reached Delhi Sunday morning, she lodged a complaint and on the basis of which a zero FIR was registered, they said.

The 48-year-old official was then arrested, the police said.

The Delhi Police has informed their counterparts in Kota about the matter.