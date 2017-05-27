Preliminary report rules out gangrape of 4 women on UP highway

Armed robbers struck a group of eight people travelling to Bulandshahr, shooting dead a man and looting cash and jewellery.

Greater Noida: No sexual assault has been confirmed in the preliminary medical examination of the victims of the Jewar robbery and rape case, police and medical officials said here on Friday.

In a joint press conference by District Magistrtae (DM) B N Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Love Kumar and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Anurag Bhargava, the district police chief briefed about the incident and claimed that preliminary medical examination has not confirmed rape.

He then asked the CMO to give the details. CMO Bhargava said "The medical examinations were conducted on the four gang rape victims as per the guidelines of the Department of Health Research for Forensic Medical examination of sexual assault victims. In the initial examination, no injury on their private parts were found."

Also, he said, the spermatozo test was found negative. "Spermatozoa can survive for 72 hours and can be detected in initial slide test. As the test was done after six hours of the incident, spermatozo presence should be positive in case of sexual assault," Bhargawa said.

When asked if the rape was confirmed or not, the CMO said that rape was a legal term and he can only confirm whether there was any sexual assault or not.

"Further, swab has been taken from the private parts of victims and sent for forensic examination. If any sperms other than their husbands were found in it, only then we can say sexual assault has taken place," the CMO said.

Addressing the reporters, the SSP said six teams have been formed to crack the case.

Earlier, in the morning, one of the gang rape victim had alleged that her neighbour might be involved but she later retracted her statement and withdrew the complaint.

No accused have been arrested so far, also no sketches of the accused could not be prepared, despite the victims' claim that they could identify the accused.

Four women, who were travelling in the car along with as many men, alleged that they were raped at gunpoint after they tried to resist the robbery bid.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader, former minister Narendra Bhati today condemned the robbery and gang rape incident.

In a press conference, he claimed that Yogi Adityanath government has failed to check law and order situation in the state and demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the rape victims.