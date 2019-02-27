Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

Congress leader found murdered at her residence in Vishakhapatnam

ANI
Former Congress party worker Bhogasamudram Vijaya Reddy was found brutally murdered at her residence, the police said on Tuesday.

The murder occurred on Monday and according to police, gold jewellery was also stolen from the spot.

On Monday, at around 11 AM, a text message was sent from Reddy's phone to her husband (Narayana) that she was moving elsewhere on work and later the phone was switched off, the police informed adding that the husband spent that night at a neighbour's house.

Next day, when he returned to the locked home, he opened the door with another key which was with a relative.  After entering the home and while walking towards the bedroom he noticed blood which eventually led him to discover the dead body of his wife.

"The body of the deceased was found in the bathroom dipped in a pool of blood," the police official added. The police added that during the course of the investigation it was revealed that two unidentified persons had recently come in contact with the deceased woman for the sale of the residence where she was later found dead.

Prima facie it was ascertained that the Congress worker was killed by a sharp object particularly a knife. The body has been sent for postmortem.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and the police is probing the matter from numerous angles including political, real estate or any other conspiracy.

