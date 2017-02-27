The Asian Age | News

Gurgaon: Wife ties husband to chair for sex act, slashes his throat instead

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 11:02 am IST

The victim, employed in a private company, and his brother, are married to two sisters of the same family from Palwal.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Gurgaon: A resident of Khedla village in Sohna, Gurgaon, registered a complaint with the police on Saturday alleging that his wife slashed his throat with a sharp object after tying him to a chair during a sexual act.

According to the Hindustan Times, the man in his complaint to the police mentioned that his mother had gone to Delhi that morning. Around 12:30 pm, his wife took him to the bedroom, blindfolded him, tied him to the chair and started playing music, and dancing to it.

Then, all of a sudden, she allegedly slashed his throat and threatened him, right before leaving the house.

While he was deserted, bleeding heavily, one of his friends came and rescued him, hearing him scream in agony.

The victim was initially taken to Sohna hospital, where from he was taken to Gurgaon civil hospital. Later, he was shifted to Safdarjung in New Delhi in a serious condition.

The victim, employed in a private company, and his brother, are married to two sisters of the same family from Palwal.

“The victim was seriously injured but neither he nor his family could tell us how he managed to untie himself. The whereabouts of the woman are not known yet. There is something more than what meets the eye but we will investigate and unravel the mystery,” said assistant sub-inspector Surjeet Kumar.

An FIR was registered at Sohna police station under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

