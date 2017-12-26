The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

India, Crime

Noida: 2 girls hang selves from tree, parents doubt relatives

ANI
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 1:16 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 1:41 pm IST

Two sisters, aged 13 and 18, have allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree behind their house in Noida.

The incident came to light when neighbours spotted the bodies on Monday. (Photo: Representational | File)
 The incident came to light when neighbours spotted the bodies on Monday. (Photo: Representational | File)

Noida: Two sisters, aged 13 and 18, have allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree behind their house in Noida.

The incident came to light when neighbours spotted the bodies on Monday.

When police reached the house, after receiving the information, they found the room of the parents locked from outside.

"In the initial investigation, it looks like a case of suicide. Although the family has raised doubts on some people, no proof has been found yet. Besides a mark from the noose, no other injury marks can be seen on the bodies of both girls," Noida SP Arun Kumar Singh said.

The girls' parents have pointed fingers at a relative, Ravi, who had been living with them with his eloped partner for past few days. After family members of Ravi's partner took her back, he and his family had allegedly been accusing the parents of tipping them off.

The parents have also alleged that Ravi's family threatened to kill their daughters on Monday and also said Ravi has "stained the reputation" of their older daughter.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Tags: teens commit suicide, sisters hang themselves from tree, parents accuse relatives
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

MOST POPULAR

1

Year ender 2017: How science made advancements in health

2

Light brings development: UP launches new power scheme to mark Vajpayee's birthday

3

Forget Uday Chopra, Nargis Fakhri just hinted towards her new boyfriend

4

Woman shocked when pup she brings home has both private parts

5

TSMC to manufacture Snapdragon 855 processors: report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham