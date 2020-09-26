Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan face NCB drug probe

Shraddha had worked with Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office on Saturday to record her statement in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said. A little later, Sara Ali Khan, whose name propped up during Rhea Chakraborty's questioning, too, reached the venue for questioning.

Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guest house in Colaba around 9.50 am to record her statement.

Shraddha arrived at the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around noon. Shraddha's name cropped up during the interrogation of some persons, who were earlier summoned by the probe team, sources said.

Sara, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, had flown from Goa after she was summoned by the NCB in the drug probe.

There were reports that Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had asked the NCB if he could also remain present during her interrogation. However, the NCB had on Friday clarified that it did not receive any such request.

The NCB probe team will record the statements of the three actresses in connection with the drugs case related to Rajput's death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well, the official said.

Shraddha and Sara had worked with Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Meanwhile, there is heavy police deployment outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, where barricades have been put up. Media personnel have gathered in large numbers for coverage.