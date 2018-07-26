The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 02:29 PM IST

India, Crime

Husband of 22-yr-old woman ‘raped’ by 40 men in Haryana guest house held

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 2:08 pm IST

 The woman's husband was booked under various provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Panchkula DCP Meena told reporters.

In a complaint lodged with the Chandigarh Police at Manimajra police station on Thursday, the woman alleged she was held captive for four days where the accused took turns to rape her. (Representational image)
 In a complaint lodged with the Chandigarh Police at Manimajra police station on Thursday, the woman alleged she was held captive for four days where the accused took turns to rape her. (Representational image)

Chandigarh: In a twist to the alleged gangrape of a 22-year-old woman at a guest house in Morni in Panchkula district, the Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested her husband and booked him under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, officials said.

 The woman's husband was booked under various provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Panchkula DCP Rajender Kumar Meena told reporters.

Meena said the accused was also booked under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to buying or disposing of any person as a slave.

Police investigations showed the two key accused, already arrested in the case, were running a sex racket, the official said.

"The SIT was investigating the case from all angles. During the in-depth probe, we came to know there were other angles to the case," Meena said.

Earlier, both the woman and her husband had claimed that there was no telephonic conversation between them between July 15 and 18, the period during which the woman had alleged she was raped by 40 men in a guest house at Morni, the DCP said.

"However, it has come to light during the investigation that they were in regular contact with each other on some other number," he said.

Police also found a conversation between Sunil alias Sunny, the prime suspect in the case, and the woman's husband.

"Some facts came to fore that his (accused husband's) history has been such (a reference to immoral trafficking)," Meena said.

He said the woman's husband was produced before a court in Panchkula on Wednesday, which remanded him to three days in police custody.

"We will try to explore other hidden aspects in the case," Meena said.

Asked whether the rape case will stand in the wake of the new developments, Meena replied, "investigation is on and as facts emerge, we will proceed further."

When asked if more persons could be involved, the DCP replied, "all angles are being investigated."

Earlier, ten people were arrested in the alleged gangrape case.

The woman had alleged she was raped for four consecutive days after being held captive at a guest house in Morni area.

In a complaint lodged with the Chandigarh Police at Manimajra police station on Thursday, the woman alleged she was held captive for four days where the accused took turns to rape her.

The woman's husband had earlier told reporters that she was promised a job at the guest house by a person known to them, adding she was drugged, raped and threatened against revealing the incident to anyone.

The Chandigarh Police had lodged an FIR at the Manimajra police station after the woman approached them with the complaint. She alleged the Haryana Police had failed to take cognizance of her complaint.

The Haryana Police had set up a Special Investigation Team under IPS officer Dr Anshu Singla, ASP, Panchkula, to probe the alleged gangrape incident.

Three police officials including a woman ASI were suspended for alleged negligence and mis-handling of the woman's complaint.

Tags: rape, crime, woman raped by 40 men, woman raped for four days, immoral traffic (prevention) act
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Social media blasts Bengaluru matrimony ad for being sexist, elitist

2

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

3

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

4

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

5

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham