The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, Crime

Jharkhand school head asked victims to go with rape accused: Police

PTI
Published : Jun 26, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2018, 12:42 pm IST

ADG Police said there were 'concrete evidences' against Father Alfonso Alien, head of missionary school and he was not being framed.

Five women were raped at gunpoint by a group of at least five men, when they had gone to the village under Arki police station to create awareness on migration and human trafficking. (Representational Image)
  Five women were raped at gunpoint by a group of at least five men, when they had gone to the village under Arki police station to create awareness on migration and human trafficking. (Representational Image)

Ranchi: The head of the school, from where the five women working with an NGO were allegedly kidnapped and gangraped, had asked the victims to go with the accused and later told them to not report the incident, a top Jharkhand Police officer claimed.

Additional Director General of Police R K Malik denied that Father Alfonso Alien, head of the missionary school, was being framed in the matter, and said there were "concrete evidences" against him in the case.

The Jharkhand Police refuted the allegations a day after Bishop Mascarenhas, the General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), told reporters that Father Alfonso was allegedly being framed.

Father Alfonso, the head of school from where the five women working with an NGO were allegedly kidnapped and later gangraped in Kochang village of Khunti district on June 19, had been booked on June 22 for not reporting the incident to police.

Also Read: Jharkhand: 5 women on anti-trafficking drive gangraped at gunpoint

However, he was let off on a personal bond after preliminary interrogation.

Two others spotted during an identification parade were also arrested on the night of June 22. They were sent to judicial custody.

They were arrested based on strong evidence, Malik said.

"The police never takes action on the basis of religion or caste. They do it within the framework of the law and the police have done the same in the case of the gangrape," he said.

"The allegations are completely false as Father Alfonso had called the troupe to perform a play in the missionary school. When the criminals came, Father Alfonso asked them to leave out the nuns and told the five women to go with the culprits for two hours," Malik said.

The ADG claimed that the accused gangraped the five women and also indulged in "unnatural acts" with the three men, who had accompanied the women.

"After four hours, when the women were taken back to the missionary, Father Alfonso had advised them not to report the matter to the police," Malik said.

The ADG also claimed that a day later, Father Alfonso went to Khunti, and told the women not to take the incident forward, or else the lives of their relatives would be in danger.

"His (Father Alfonso) conduct before and after the incident itself is clear evidence of the missionary's involvement," he said.

"The victims, the assaulted men and both the criminals have narrated the entire incident under Section 164 of CrPC and confirmed Father Alfonso's involvement," he said.

The five women were allegedly raped at gunpoint by a group of at least five men, when they had gone to the village under Arki police station to create awareness on migration and human trafficking.

Tags: jharkhand, jharkhand gangrape, jharkhand police
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

2

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $2 million fine

3

'Dhadak will be a big hit': Arjun says sister Janhvi's film reminds him of his debut

4

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

5

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham