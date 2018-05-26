Goa: Woman raped by 3 locals on beach in front of lover, no arrests yet

The incident happened at the Sernabhatim beach, 50 kilometres from Panaji, on Thursday night.

A senior police officer said that the accused, yet to be identified, accosted the couple on the beach. (Representational Image)

Panaji: A woman was allegedly raped by three men in front of her boyfriend on a beach in South Goa district, police said on Friday.

"They stripped the couple, clicked their photographs and demanded money," he said. Later, the three men gang-raped the woman, who is in her 20s, in front of her boyfriend, the official said.

South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas said the woman has been sent for medical examination, and reports are awaited.

Police were questioning several suspects but no arrest has been made yet, Gawas said.