Friday, Sep 25, 2020 | Last Update : 12:49 PM IST

185th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,816,103

85,919

Recovered

4,752,991

92,317

Deaths

91,740

1,144

Maharashtra128396397321434345 Andhra Pradesh6543855794745558 Tamil Nadu5636915082109076 Karnataka5485574446588331 Uttar Pradesh3742773076115366 Delhi2606232243755123 West Bengal2378692080424606 Odisha196888161044805 Telangana1792461481391070 Bihar174266159700878 Assam165582135141608 Kerala15445898720614 Gujarat1289491093113382 Rajasthan1227201023301352 Haryana118554984101177 Madhya Pradesh115361814752007 Punjab105220814752860 Chhatisgarh9562358833680 Jharkhand7643862945626 Jammu and Kashmir68614480791024 Uttarakhand4440432154501 Goa3055224347360 Puducherry2489519311467 Tripura2378616955245 Himachal Pradesh133869232125 Chandigarh109688342123 Manipur9537736959 Arunachal Pradesh8416607113 Nagaland5730459810 Meghalaya4733252838 Sikkim2447190529 Mizoram158510120
  India   Crime  25 Sep 2020  Actress Rakul Preet faces NCB probe; Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan reach Mumbai
India, Crime

Actress Rakul Preet faces NCB probe; Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan reach Mumbai

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published : Sep 25, 2020, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2020, 12:13 pm IST

Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash also reached the NCB office to face questions from the investigation agency.

Actress Rakul Preet reaches NCB office. (ANI)
 Actress Rakul Preet reaches NCB office. (ANI)

Mumbai: A day after an NCB official confirmed that actor Rakul Preet Singh had acknowledged the summons sent to her, the actress  joined the probe on Friday. The actress is reported to have reached the NCB office, located in Colaba, at around 10.30 am.

Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash also reached the NCB office to face questions from the investigation agency.

 

Meanwhile, the NCB on Thursday questioned fashion designer Simone Khambata and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi in connection with the probe being conducted by the agency into an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

Simone Khambata, who was summoned by the NCB to join the probe, reached the agency's guest house in south Mumbai around 9.30 am, an official said. Her name cropped up in the questioning of some persons during the probe in the matter, he said. Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi also appeared before the NCB probe team on Thursday, the official said.

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has also been summoned by the NCB, arrived in the city from Goa on Thursday. She reached Mumbai with her mother, actor Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan around 5pm and headed to their suburban Juhu residence.

 

Deepika Padukune, who was shooting in Goa, also arrived in Mumbai around 10:30pm on Thursday night. She was reportedly accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh. Police personnel have been deployed outside the residence of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is expected to appear before the NCB on Saturday.

Apart from these actors, the agency has also summoned Karishma Prakash, who works at KWAN talent agency, this week. KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, film producer Madhu Mantena have already been questioned by the NCB in the case earlier.

The NCB had launched the investigation in this matter after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

 

Tags: rakul preet, deepika padukone, narcotics control bureau (ncb), ssr drug probe

Latest From India

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

India tells China: We will discuss A to Z, not just south bank of Pangong Tso

Kashmiri lawyer Syed Babar Qadri, a prominent TV panellist, was shot dead in central Srinagar.

Lawyer, TV panellist Babar Qadri shot dead in Kashmir

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah at Parliament House during Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Kashmiris rather have Chinese rule them: Farooq Abdullah

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — AFP photo

India slams Erdogan over raising J&K at UN meet

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham