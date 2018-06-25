The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 25, 2018 | Last Update : 12:53 PM IST

India, Crime

Class 9 boy found dead in Karnataka school toilet, family calls it murder

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 25, 2018, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2018, 11:53 am IST

14-year-old N P Chingappa was reportedly found dead in the school’s washroom on Saturday.

The school claimed he was found unconscious and had shifted him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)
  The school claimed he was found unconscious and had shifted him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

Kushalanagara (Karnataka): A 14-year-old boy of Sainik School in South Karnataka’s Kodagu district was found dead in a school on Saturday. The parents of the Class 9 student, N P Chingappa, allege that he was murdered.

Chingappa, who was the son of Naganda T Poovaiad, a hockey coach at the school was reportedly found dead in the school’s washroom on Saturday.

The school claimed he was found unconscious and had shifted him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On Sunday night, the family and locals from the student's village in Kushalanagar, 234 km from Bengaluru, protested outside the hospital where the student's body has been kept.

The student's family says that the school authorities sent the boy's body to a government hospital without informing the local police.

According to reports, a case has been filed against the school’s vice-principal and four other employees following the protests.

In a press release, the Sainik School authorities said, “Cadet Chingappa N P was declared brought dead by the PHC, Kudige, on June 23 at 8 pm. Earlier in the day, the cadet was counselled by the teacher for an act of indiscipline. In the evening, he was found unconscious in the washroom and taken to the hospital. The school is rendering all support to the police.”

The incident came to light after another Class 9 student was found murdered in the washroom of his school in Gujarat's Vadodara on Friday.

Read: Class 10 boy held in Vadodara murder, wanted to take revenge on school: Police

Last year, an eight-year-old boy was found murdered at a school in Gurgaon, near Delhi. The incident evoked nationwide outrage, following which the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested a senior student.

Tags: kushalanagara, karnataka, student death, crime
Location: India, Karnataka

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

2

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

3

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

4

Watch: ‘Mamla Garam Hai’ for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty on 'hot set' of Simmba

5

Malaika Arora decodes yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham