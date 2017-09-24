Haryana school gangrape: Victim writes to PM seeking justice

However, the school authorities have refuted reports regarding the incident.

The victim has alleged that two members of the school staff have raped her. (Photo: File/Representational)

Sonipat: A female student of Om Public School in Sonipat, who was allegedly gangraped by two school staffers, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealing for justice.

The victim has alleged that two members of the school staff have raped her.

"The employees are identified as Karambir and Sukhbir," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukesh Jakhad.

However, the school authorities have refuted reports regarding the incident.