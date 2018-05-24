25-yr-old Assam woman axes father as he tried to rape her, buries him in backyard pit

The 25-year-old woman and four of her family members have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The decomposed body of the 71-year-old man was found from a 15-foot-deep pit in their backyard on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Guwahati: A woman in Assam’s Biswanath district reportedly killed her father after he tried to rape her at their home in March this year.

The decomposed body of the 71-year-old man was found from a 15-foot-deep pit in their backyard on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old woman and four of her family members have been arrested in connection with the incident. The woman has been charged with murder while the other four, including her mother, were booked for hiding evidence.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the woman told the police that the deceased allegedly tried to rape her at around 11 pm on March 3. When she resisted, he took out an axe. However, she managed to overpower him and killed him with the same weapon.

Later, her mother and elder brother helped her hide the body in another room of the house. Two more sisters joined them the next morning, the police officer said.

“The family members kept the body concealed in plastic bags for the three days it took to dig the pit. They finally buried it on March 7,” Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying.

The matter came to light when the family filed a missing complaint with the Biswanath Chariali police on May 11. “The statements they provided during questioning did not corroborate,” said district superintendent of police Diganta Kumar Chaudhary.

Further probe disclosed that the family had recently dug a pit in the backyard of their residence. When asked again, the woman confessed to the crime.

The family members of the woman have claimed that the deceased used to sexually abuse his daughter, who is an MA student at a local college, on a regular basis.

However, the police officer said that they are looking at the case from different angles, including property disputes.