India, Crime

Hyderabad: Another case of triple talaq over WhatsApp emerges

ANI
Published : Apr 24, 2017, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2017, 11:29 am IST

Sumaina also alleged that her husband's guardian performed black magic, treated her like a servant and did not give her proper food.

Sumaina complained that Owais Talib messaged her 'Talaq Talaq Talaq' on November 28, 2016. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Hyderabad: Amid the raging debate over 'triple talaq' and the rights of Muslim women, another case of the age-old practice has emerged in the by-lanes of Hyderabad.

A case was registered in the Sanathnagar Police Station on the complaint of Sumaina Sharfi under the Sections 420, 406, 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on March 16.

Sumaina complained that Owais Talib, who she married in 2015, messaged her 'Talaq Talaq Talaq' on November 28, 2016, signifying that their marriage had come to an end.

"After my marriage, we got to know that Amma Jaan, my husband's guardian, performs black magic in a 'darbar'. I and my husband stayed in Dubai for a month. After we returned, they made me work like a servant and did not even give me proper food," Sumaina said.

"Amma forced me to be surrogate to her by maintaining relations with her second husband. Even my husband didn't refuse. When I refused, they tortured me and locked me in a room for as many as six days. My father came and took me home."

"After that, I tried to talk to my husband so many times and solve the matter, but he didn't take my calls. Soon thereafter, I received a message on my WhatsApp, stating 'Talaq Talaq Talaq'," Sumaina added.

Investigation into the matter is on. Further details are awaited.

