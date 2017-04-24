24 CRPF personnel killed, 6 injured in Naxal attack in Chattisgarh

Monday, Apr 24, 2017 | Last Update : 06:10 PM IST
In a clash with Naxal rebels, 12 CRPF personnel were killed in Sukma of Chattisgarh.
Raipur: At least 24 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on Monday killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.
In the gunfight, 6 soldiers of the 74th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including an Inspector-rank officer, were also injured.
According to PTI, the attack started around 12:25 pm in one of the worst Maoist-hit places – Burkapal-Chintagufa area in Bastar region.
"A helicopter has already left for the spot to evacuate the injured. The encounter is still on," a senior officer told PTI.
Back-up has been drawn in from the proximate CRPF camps.
In early 2017, 12 CRPF personnel were killed in another Naxal ambush in the same district.