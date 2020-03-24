Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

India, Crime

ED to probe MF Husain painting sold by Priyanka to Rana Kapoor

PTI
Published : Mar 24, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 1:07 pm IST

What MF Hussain was to the world of painting, the Congress is to the corruption. If corruption is an art, the Congress is its artist

Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleging that she sold a painting to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor at an exorbitant price of Rs 2 crore.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said wherever there is corruption, there has to be the Congress party.

He claimed the painting which Priyanka Gandhi sold to Rana Kapoor was gifted by M F Hussain in 1985 to the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the centenary year of the Congress.

"What MF Hussain was to the world of painting, the Congress is to the corruption. If corruption is an art, the Congress is its artist," said Patra.

He also questioned how does a painting gifted to Rajiv Gandhi as Congress chief become property of Rajiv Gandhi Vadra.

Patra said the BJP demands the entire episode involving sale of painting by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be investigated as "she got money from Kapoor's account which had the money from criminal proceeds. PTI JTR

The Enforcement Directorate, investigating a money laundering case against Yes Bank founder Kapoor, had found 44 costly paintings in his alleged possession.

One of the paintings was purchased by Kapoor from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While the Congress party has said the deal was transparent as payment of Rs 2 crore was received by Vadra from Kapoor through cheque and was reflected in her Income Tax returns, the ED is probing if the painting was owned by her or the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Tags: rana kapoor, priyanka gandhi, mf hussain
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Visitors/petitioners with symptoms of cough, cold and fever not to be allowed into the office spaces. (AFP)

Guidelines issued to Tamil Nadu police to prevent virus spread within the department

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's second address to nation on coronavirus

Two friends who came in direct contact with the patient have been moved to quarantine. (AFP)

Man back from Dubai meets friends, tests +ve

AP Photo

GHMC struggles to pay workers as virus pandemic hits the city

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham