Ghaziabad : In yet another incident of crime against women, a nurse was allegedly gangraped and looted by two men in Ghaziabad on Friday.

The incident took place at Sihani Gate area on late Friday night at 9:30 pm.

A medical examination conducted by the police has confirmed that she was raped.

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police said "Teams have been constituted to bring the culprits to book."