India, Crime

After Ram Rahim, Rajasthan's 'Falahari' Baba arrested for rape

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 23, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2017, 2:04 pm IST

The incident comes nearly a month after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in two rape cases.

Baba Falahari was accused of raping a woman from  Chhattisgarh. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
Jaipur: Rajasthan's self-styled godman, 'Falahari' Baba was arrested on Saturday by Alwar Police in after he was accused of raping a female disciple from Chhattisgarh. He was arrested from a government hospital, where he was admitted.

The 21-year-old victim from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur had lodged a complaint against Rajasthan-based Falahari Maharaj, alleging sexual exploitation.

The 70-year-old Kaushlendra Prapannacharya Falahari Maharaj was dubbed as 'Falahari' Baba after he claimed to have survived by consuming only fruits for the last 25 years.

The incident comes nearly a month after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in two rape cases and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. 

