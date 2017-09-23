After Ram Rahim, Rajasthan's 'Falahari' Baba arrested for rape

The incident comes nearly a month after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in two rape cases.

Jaipur: Rajasthan's self-styled godman, 'Falahari' Baba was arrested on Saturday by Alwar Police in after he was accused of raping a female disciple from Chhattisgarh. He was arrested from a government hospital, where he was admitted.

The 21-year-old victim from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur had lodged a complaint against Rajasthan-based Falahari Maharaj, alleging sexual exploitation.

The 70-year-old Kaushlendra Prapannacharya Falahari Maharaj was dubbed as 'Falahari' Baba after he claimed to have survived by consuming only fruits for the last 25 years.

