90 militants active in north Kashmir: IGP

Referring to infiltration attempts at Nougam sector last week, the IGP said they were foiled and four militants killed.

Srinagar: About 90 militants were active in north Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Munir Khan said on Tuesday and stressed that the army was ready to face the challenge of infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC).

"We have reports that there are attempts of infiltration, but we have no reports that there is enhanced infiltration," Khan told reporters at Sopore, 52 km from Srinagar.

Stating that the Baramulla sector had always been a traditional route for infiltration, he said, "I am happy to tell you that our army there is ready to face that and they have been facing it."

Referring to infiltration attempts at Nougam sector last week, the IGP said they were foiled and four militants killed.

"Similarly, there have been attempts of infiltration at few other places in the same sector but the army successfully sent them back and foiled their attempts."

Around 90 militants were active in north Kashmir, comprising Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, he estimated.

Khan said there would be no distinction between a common youth joining militancy and a cop-turned-ultra. "Whenever anyone, whether a policeman or a common man, goes that way, he becomes a criminal and treatment for either of them is simple and there would be no distinction.

"If he is a militant, he is a militant, that is all," the IGP said.