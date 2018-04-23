The Asian Age | News



Newly-married woman raped by husband, his 2 friends in Assam

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 8:57 am IST

According to police, the incident came to light when she had gone for medical treatment to a government hospital in a critical condition.

The woman said her husband demanded gold jewellery as dowry, but when his demand was not met, he along with his friends raped her on April 17. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The woman said her husband demanded gold jewellery as dowry, but when his demand was not met, he along with his friends raped her on April 17. (Photo: Representational Image)

Karimganj: A woman in south Assam’s Karimganj district alleged that she was raped by her husband and his two friends within three days of her marriage as his demands for dowry were not met, the police said on Sunday.

On the basis of her complaint, the husband was arrested on Sunday, they said.

In her complaint to police, the woman claimed that her husband had demanded gold jewellery as dowry, and when his demand was not met, he along with his friends raped her on April 17, they said.

According to police sources, the incident came to light when she had gone for medical treatment to a government hospital in Karimganj in a critical condition, the police said.

On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was filed in April 20 and a hunt is on to nab the other two accused, they said.

