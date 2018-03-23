The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 23, 2018 | Last Update : 05:03 PM IST

India, Crime

Mother kills 16-yr-old daughter over suspicions of sexual relations with father

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 4:09 pm IST

According to the Kharghar police, the accused strangulated her daughter with her dupatta inside their flat around 10:30 am on March 4.

The police have registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (punishment for murder) against the accused woman. (Representational image)
 The police have registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (punishment for murder) against the accused woman. (Representational image)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman allegedly strangulated her 16-year-old daughter as she suspected the girl was involved in a sexual relationship with her father.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday after the post-mortem report confirmed that the deceased was strangled to death.

According to the Kharghar police, the accused strangulated her daughter with her dupatta inside their flat around 10:30 am on March 4.

She later called her husband and told him that the girl was not well. On reaching home, however, he found her dead.

“Since there were strangulation marks on the girl’s neck, we suspected foul play. Initially, we registered an accidental death case but sent her body for post-mortem to the Panvel rural hospital,” senior inspector Dilip Kale said.

After the post mortem was done, the police handed over the victim’s body to her parents. They then went to their native place in Rajasthan to perform the final rites.

The cops registered a murder case and started a probe.

Upon their return, the police summoned victim’s parents and interrogated them. During the probe, the woman confessed to the crime.

According to the police, an investigation is underway to determine if the father had sexually assaulted his daughter and the possibility of him protecting the accused despite knowing of the crime.

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused is a homemaker and her husband a civil contractor. Two of their children, the victim and a 12-year-old son resided with them in Kharghar while the other two, a 20-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son, lived in their native hometown in Rajasthan.

The police also spoke to the girl’s classmates, one of whom told them that the victim had allegedly once told her that her mother had been assaulting her for the past six months as she suspected her of being in a sexual relationship with her father. Her mother had threatened to either kill her or her husband.

The police have registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (punishment for murder) against the accused woman.

Tags: crime, murder, mother kills daughter, mumbai crime
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

New breed of telepathic superhumans can soon be reality, claims neurosurgeon

2

No playing second lead? Rajkummar reacts to reports of him rejecting Sushant starrer

3

Here’s how much people poop in their lives

4

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

5

Find out what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, according to her ex-chef

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham