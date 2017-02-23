The Asian Age | News

ED attaches assets of over Rs 1 crore of Surat-based businessman in PMLA case

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Surat: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 1,02,16,000 of Gujarat-based financier Kishore Bhajiawala under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

Earlier on January 20, Bhajiawala was arrested by the ED in connection with the same case.

41-year-old Bhajiawala, a resident of Udhnagam in Surat, has been found to have committed an offence of money laundering.

Based on the FIR received from Gandhinagar CBI, a case was registered against the businessman by the Enforcement Directorate under PMLA and investigation was initiated.

Bhajiyawala and two of his sons are already facing an inquiry from the CBI in connection with the recovery of Rs 1.05 crore in new currency.

It has been learnt that the Income Tax Department has in the wake of demonetisation been tracking down several alleged black money hoarders and unaccounted money collectors.

