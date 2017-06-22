The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 22, 2017 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

India, Crime

UP man rapes, kills employer's 6-yr-old daughter after being fired; lynched

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2017, 9:46 am IST

The accused was admitted to a hospital after being thrashed by locals where he succumbed to his injuries within a few hours.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Aligarh's Bheekamapur village. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The incident took place on Wednesday in Aligarh's Bheekamapur village. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Aligarh: A man who allegedly raped and murdered a minor girl was lynched by the locals to death in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Aligarh's Bheekamapur village when a man raped and then murdered a six-year-old girl, following which the locals killed the accused for his heinous act.

As per reports, the accused who hailed from Badaun, used to work at the girl's father’s snacks shop. A month ago, the father of the girl fired him from work, after which he was not seen around in the village.

The man possibly lured the daughter of the shop owner and took her to the nearby farm where he raped and later killed her.

When the parents of the girl were unable to find her after a stretch of time, they started looking for her and later recovered her body from the farm. The accused was also found sitting beside the girl's body.

Angry over the incident, the locals thrashed the accused. When the police reached the spot, the villagers handed over the man.

He was later admitted to a hospital and declared dead after a few hours.

"The accused was nabbed by the locals. He was sitting near the body of the girl. He was drunk. He was thrashed by the people and later died at around 3 am," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, Rajesh Kumar Pandey.

A case has been filed in this regard and an investigation is currently going on.

Tags: minor raped, murder, mob lynching
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

