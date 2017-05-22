The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 22, 2017 | Last Update : 03:44 AM IST

India, Crime

Nashik youth rapes daughter, grandmother kills her to shield him

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 22, 2017, 1:09 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2017, 3:16 am IST

A dog squad was summoned which showed the way back to the house.

Sources said that the alleged rapist’s wife was staying with her parents due to a dispute.
 Sources said that the alleged rapist’s wife was staying with her parents due to a dispute.

Nashik: The Nashik police has arrested a 26-year-old labourer who allegedly raped his five-year-old daughter on Saturday night after returning from a wedding in a drunken state. The police also arrested the labourer’s mother, who allegedly strangled the girl after she had been rendered unconscious by the sexual attack in a bid to cover up her son’s crime.

According to the police, the grandmother had dumped the girl’s corpse behind a school, “found” the body during a stage-managed “search” with the help of a nephew and finally got a fake case registered with the police hours after alleging that the child had been abducted, raped and killed by unknown persons.

The police, however, doubted the grandmother’s version, as local residents had suspected foul play by the woman and her son, who was known to be a local drunkard. A sniffer dog, which was called in at the spot by the police during the subsequent probe, ran back to the girl’s house from the spot where her body had been allegedly dumped by the grandmother.

During their interrogation, the labourer, his mother and her nephew eventually spilled the beans on how the girl was raped, killed and disposed of, according to police sources. According to the police, the labourer had picked up the victim at a time she was sleeping with the grandmother and took her to a separate room to rape her.

The grandmother, after getting rid of the body, went to the police station and stated that her granddaughter was picked up from her house, raped and strangled behind the ZP primary school.

The police recorded her complaint and registered cases against unidentified assailants under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A dog squad was summoned which showed the way back to the house. The police then separately questioned the father, grandmother and an uncle, and found discrepancies in their versions and then strongly interrogated the trio after which the father allegedly confessed to the crime.

Speaking to this newspaper, sub-divisional police officer (Kalwan range) Devidas Patil said that the labourer was drunk when he had raped the child and has confessed to the crime. The medical report has confirmed rape, he said.

Sources said that the alleged rapist’s wife was staying with her parents due to a dispute. The daughter was staying with her father and grandmother in their house.

Earlier, on April 24, a man had allegedly raped his sever-year-old granddaughter and strangled her with an aluminium wire in Nashik. The police arrested the accused, while angry villagers held a rasta roko at Nashik Phata on Vani-Nashik road.

Tags: rape, nashik police, sexual attack
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nashik (Nasik)

MOST POPULAR

1

Himachal women start campaign to destroy cannabis plantation

2

LA man sets eats record number of ghost chillies in 2 mins

3

28% GST rate is a huge setback for film industry: Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur

4

Shocking video of fingernails pulled out from boy's gums

5

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's retro saree look will leave you stunned!

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham