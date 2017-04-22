The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

India, Crime

J&K: 'Gau Rakshaks' attack nomad family; police tries to downplay the incident

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 8:17 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 8:12 pm IST

Five members of the nomad family including 9-year-old girl Sammi Jaan were injured in the attack.

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 Representational image. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: The police in Jammu and Kashmir are searching for a group of hooligans involved in an attack on a nomad family and ‘looting’ of the livestock it was moving with through the State’s Reasi district.

The hooligans calling themselves ‘gau rakshaks’ allegedly attacked the family with iron rods and sticks, leaving five of its members including a 9-year-old girl injured. The attack took place in Reasi’s Talwara area during the intervening night of April 20 and 21, the officials said.

The police sources in winter capital Jammu said that the accused are members of a self-styled group of cow vigilante who were joined by a mob to attack the family. Counter FIRs have been lodged at the concerned police station and the police sources said that five of the accused have been identified.

Reasi’s SSP Tahir Sajjad Bhat, however, sought to downplay the incident saying it was a “clear cut” case of misunderstanding and that no cow vigilante group was involved in it.

A police official told this correspondent privately that the police are reluctant to lay their hands on the culprits as that could create a law and order problem in the area. Earlier reports had said that four of the five accused were arrested by the police after their identification.

The incident has evoked widespread anger among Muslim population of the region particularly nomad Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes who have urged the authorities to take the assailants to task. Various political, social and religious organisations have endorsed the demand.

Five members of the nomad family including 9-year-old girl Sammi Jaan were injured in the attack. The victims told the police that they were intercepted by a large group of ‘gau rakshaks’ and attacked with iron rods and sticks. The assailants then took their entire flock including cattle, sheep and goats.

The police officials said that the livestock was recovered during police raids and has since been restored to the Bakerwal or goatherds family. The injured who have suffered multiple fractures were admitted to hospital and, according to the SSP, have since been discharged.

The victim family said that the assailants did not spare even the elderly and small children. 

Notwithstanding the SSP Reasi’s seeking to shrug the incident off by calling it an outcome of some misunderstanding, the sources said that the family was attacked apparently because the livestock it was moving with included 16 cows.

“But that is routine with the nomadic herder families called Bakerwalls which move from place to place with the change in season,” said one of the officials. J&K’s DGP Shesh Paul Vaid, had earlier assured strict action against the accused. 

A report from Reasi said that the police officials and the district authorities are trying their hard “to sort the issue through persuasion” as they do not want to see it flaring up in view of the existing tensions in Kashmir Valley and, therefore, have sought to play it down before the media.

Tags: kashmir unrest, nomadc tribes, cow vigilantism, gau rakshak
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

2

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

3

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

4

Cassini's dance on Saturn's rings before it aims for the planet

5

Railway station where PM sold tea in childhood gets 8 cr, to be revamped

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham