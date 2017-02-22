The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

India, Crime

Police forced me to eat faeces, drink detergent: 2005 Delhi blasts accused

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 11:20 am IST

The police also forced him to sign 200 blank papers, with the threat that they had other means of implicating him for the crime.

Mohammad Hussain Fazili (centre), sits with his family. (Photo: Twitter | @_Faysal)
 Mohammad Hussain Fazili (centre), sits with his family. (Photo: Twitter | @_Faysal)

Srinagar: Mohammad Hussain Fazili, 42 and a shawl weaver from Srinagar, alleged physical and mental torture in 12 years of his captivity after a special team of Delhi police took him in custody on wrongful charges for the 2005 Delhi serial blast.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Faizili said, "I still tremble recalling those days. They forced feaces into our mouth and then shoved rotis and water so we would gulp it down."

He said, the torture began even before the accused were taken to court. Recalling the first 50 days he spent in police remand, Fazili informed, "As we arrived in Delhi, we were taken to the police station in Lodhi Colony. I was asked to lie on a bench and my hands were tied underneath it. Two policemen stood on my legs and one walked over my abdomen. Another forced me to drink water mixed with detergent."

"They said, ‘Don’t dare open your mouth before judge sahib… If you do, you will face even worse’," Fazili said, speaking of the threats dealt to him before he met the judge.

The police also forced him to sign 200 blank papers, with the threat that they had other means of implicating him for the crime, even though he was innocent.

“They (the policemen) would tell us that they knew we are innocent. But they would tell us they have a hundred ways to implicate us in the case,” he alleged.

The torture that went on for 50 days seized when he was moved to the Tihar jail. "But there was a fear of attack from criminals. They were very aggressive initially — they made me sweep about two kilometres of the floor. But later, as the case unfolded, their behaviour changed. The day I was acquitted, sweets were distributed.”

Mohammad Hussain Fazili was released from jail, by a Delhi court, after 12 years, along with another accused, Mohd Rafiq Shah, on February 16, 2017.

Tags: mohammad hussain fazili, police brutality, 2005 delhi serial blast, delhi court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai Police slams Shobhaa De for Twitter post on BMC polls

2

11.5 kg tumour removed from man's abdomen, says hospital

3

Runaway cow leads police on wild chase in NYC

4

Nuclear power could soon be harnessed from oceans

5

This man translocates trees instead of cutting them down in Bengaluru

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham