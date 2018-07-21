The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jul 21, 2018

India, Crime

30-yr-old woman raped in UP forest, accused's friends film act

Published : Jul 21, 2018
Updated : Jul 21, 2018, 2:53 pm IST

The accused's two friends also physically assaulted the victim and filmed the crime.

The woman was found unconscious and brought to the district hospital by a police team. (Representational Image)
Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a forest area in a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

The crime was committed in Goharpur village on Thursday and was filmed by two of his friends, Adarsh Mandi police station SHO Rajkumar Sharma said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman after she regained consciousness, she was forcibly taken to the forest area and raped by the man. The man's two friends also physically assaulted her and filmed the crime.

The three people are absconding, Sharma added.

The woman was found unconscious and brought to the district hospital by a police team.

