The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 | Last Update : 09:51 AM IST

India, Crime

60-yr-old man held for raping, killing 4-yr-old granddaughter in C’garh

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 9:46 am IST

After committing crime, fearing that he would be caught; he hid the body of the child inside dry grass while pretending that she is missing.

The incident took place on June 11 when the girl disappeared while playing in the field, following which the father immediately registered a case at the police station. (Representational image)
 The incident took place on June 11 when the girl disappeared while playing in the field, following which the father immediately registered a case at the police station. (Representational image)

Kondagaon: In a horrific case of sexual crime against minor, a 60-year-man was arrested on charge of raping his four-year-old granddaughter in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon.

After committing the crime, fearing that he would be caught; he hid the body of the child inside dry grass while pretending that she is missing. After which the accused took her dead body and threw it in the muddy water near his residence.

Kondagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav told ANI, "We have arrested a 60-year-old man who confessed to raping and murdering a 4-year-old girl."

The incident took place on June 11 when the girl disappeared while playing in the field, following which the father immediately registered a case at the police station.

"Even after finding the body, we could not find any clues from the crime spot as there were no eye-witnesses to help us, making it tough for us to solve the case," said SP Pallav.

He added, "We then took the dog squad to the crime spot who dug out a blood-stained 'lungi' (cloth) and went directly to the grandfather and started sniffing him badly. This gave us a clue and upon further inquiry, the grandfather himself confessed of raping the minor and murdering her."

The accused has been arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for murder).

In a similar shameful incident, a 60-year-old man from Nalasopara was arrested for allegedly raping his teenage granddaughter in April.

Tags: crime against minor, man rapes granddaughter, crime, indian penal code
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

2

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

3

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

4

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

5

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham