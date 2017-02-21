The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017

India, Crime

Fake notes of Rs 96000 face value seized from West Bengal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 21, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2017, 2:39 am IST

This is the second seizure by security agencies of counterfeit currency of Rs 2,000 denomination from the same region in the last 10 days. (Representational image)
New Delhi: Acting on a specific tip-off from intelligence agencies, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized Rs 2,000 fake currency notes worth Rs 96,000.

This is the second seizure by security agencies of counterfeit currency of Rs 2,000 denomination from the same region in the last 10 days.

However, what has baffled investigating agencies is that the quality of the second consignment seized late Sunday evening is even better that the previous one.

The trend, sources said, proves that subversive elements are constantly working on improving the quality of fake notes of new currency notes.

Both the Intelligence Bureau and the National Investigation Agency have informed the Centre of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has managed to copy some of the security features of the new Rs 2,000 notes.

