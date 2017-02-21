The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017 | Last Update : 10:16 AM IST

India, Crime

Delhi Police nabs one in Hauz Khas sexual assault case

ANI
Published : Feb 21, 2017, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2017, 9:25 am IST

The incident took place on February 18, when a woman, hailing from Manipur, was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, on Tuesday, arrested one person in connection with the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman from northeast, in Delhi's Hauz Khas area.

Earlier on Monday, the police had claimed that they had identified the main accused in the case.

"After intense investigation, the accused has been positively identified. Various teams are raiding his probable hideouts and results are expected soon," the Police said.

The Police had launched a search for the accused, after a case was registered against unknown people for allegedly assaulting the woman.

The incident took place on February 18, when a woman, hailing from Manipur, was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village, along with her friends and cousins.

The woman told police that the incident took place around 11:30 pm, when the accused offered to drop her home.

According to the victim, the accused told her that his car was parked at some distance and led her to the adjoining Deer Park, where he allegedly raped her.

Tags: rape, hauz khas, sex crimes, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anganwadi workers to get smartphones in C'garh: Minister

2

First Chinese 'unmanned factory' replaces 600 employees

3

Former India U-19 cricketer drives car onto platform

4

This musical note can make women orgasm with little effort

5

India ranks No.2 on list of Web Application Attacks Source Countries

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham