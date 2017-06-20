The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 | Last Update : 10:31 AM IST

India, Crime

Woman gangraped for 8 hours, thrown out of car near Noida

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 10:23 am IST

A female passerby found the victim lying unconscious on the road near Kasna police station in Greater Noida.

The victim, hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was visiting a relative in Sohna from where she was allegedly dragged into a car and gangraped. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The victim, hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was visiting a relative in Sohna from where she was allegedly dragged into a car and gangraped. (Photo: File/Representational)

Sohna (Haryana): A woman said she was gangraped in a moving car in Sohna, Haryana, before she was thrown out in Greater Noida.

According to the primary information, the woman is from Gurugram and was in Sohna area at around 8-8:30 pm on Monday, when some people, driving a Swift car, dragged her inside and raped her.

An investigation has been launched by the Haryana police. However, no FIR has been lodged yet. According to Hindustan Times, the 35-year-old woman was thrown out of the car after an eight-hour-long ordeal.

A female passerby found the victim lying unconscious on the road near Kasna police station in Greater Noida. The victim, hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was visiting a relative in Sohna, as given in a DNA report.  

The police took the victim for a medical examination. According to them, the matter is being examined according to the information provided by the victim.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: gangrape, abduction, haryana rape
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple, Microsoft, Google, others, meet Trump on government overhaul

2

Arunachal Pradesh: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

3

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1000 earth days

4

Refurbished technology: Cheap and worth it!

5

Watch: Virat Kohli shows his class despite defeat against Pakistan

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham