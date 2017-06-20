The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

India, Crime

I-T dept lists Lalu's relative's properties seized; properties of Rs 175 cr attached

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 4:13 pm IST

The market value of the total attached property is worth Rs. 175 crore, whereas the book value of the attached property is Rs. 9.32 crore.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misa Bharti (Photo: PTI)
 Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misa Bharti (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Tuesday released a list of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's relatives' benami properties seized by it.

The Income Tax department attached a total of 12 plots of Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav and ex-chief minister Rabri Devi, and sisters Ragini and Chanda Yadav.

One farmhouse in Delhi and one bungalow in New Friends Colony are also attached.

The market value of the total attached property is worth Rs. 175 crore, whereas the book value of the attached property is Rs. 9.32 crore.

Following are the details of the attached property:

1. Farm no: 26, Palam Farms, Bijvasan, Delhi.
Benamidars: Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt. Ltd.
Beneficiary: Misa Bharti and Shailesh Kumar
Book Value: Rs. 1.4 cr
Market Value: Rs. 40 cr

2. 1088, New Friends Colony
Benamidars: AB Exports Pvt. Ltd.
Beneficiary: Tejasvi Yadav, Chanda and Ragini Yadav
Book Value: Rs. 5 cr
Market Value: Rs. 40 cr

3. Nine plots in Jalapur, PS Danapur, Patna
Benamidars: Delight Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Beneficiary: Rabri Devi, Tejasvi Yadav
Book Value: Rs. 1.9 cr
Market Value: Rs. 65 cr

4. Three Plots in Jalapur, PS Danapur, Patna
Benamidars: AK Infosystems
Beneficiary: Rabri Devi, Tejasvi Yadav
Book Value: Rs. 1.6 cr
Market Value: Rs. 20 cr

The I-T department had earlier seized Benami properties of Misa Bharti, Shailesh Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav.

Two summons to Misa were also issued, but after she failed to appear, the I-T department proceeded to seize the properties which were raided in May.

On June 13, the I-T Department summoned Shailesh Kumar, in connection with the benami assets and tax evasion case registered against him.

On June 7, the I-T department slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000 against Shailesh on account of not appearing for interrogation.

Earlier, Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh were summoned by the I-T department in connection with a 'benami' assets case.

The summons were issued days after the arrest of Bharti's Chartered Accountant (CA) Rakesh Agrawal, in connection with an Enforcement Directorate probe into a Rs. 8,000 crore money laundering racket, involving two Delhi-based businessmen and a few political entities.

Agrawal was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly being instrumental in providing accommodation entries (illegal funds) to launder the money of businessmen brothers - Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain.

The I-T department in its summons reportedly said it wishes to question Misa and her husband on transactions conducted by M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited.

The I-T department had conducted raids and surveys at about 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas in connection with alleged benami deals of Rs 1,000 crore by Lalu's family.

Tags: income tax department, rashtriya janata dal, lalu prasad yadav, misa bharti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Moscow film fest to feature Indian films to celebrate India-Russia relations

2

Watch: SRK-Anushka give us glimpse on why their film was earlier titled The Ring

3

Apple, Microsoft, Google, others, meet Trump on government overhaul

4

Arunachal Pradesh: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

5

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1000 earth days

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham