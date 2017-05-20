Video: Jailed Maharashtra MLA abuses, misbehaves with cops; enquiry ordered

Kadam, an MLA, was arrested for involvement in an alleged scam at Annabhau Sathe Backward Classes Development Corporation.

Mumbai: Maharashtra legislator Ramesh Kadam, lodged in Arthur Road jail here, abused and misbehaved with police officials before he was to be taken for a routine medical check-up recently, a police official said on Friday.

Mumbai police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

A video purportedly showing Kadam misbehaving with police went viral on social media on Friday.

(Caution: Strong language used in the video, viewers' discretion advised)

"I have ordered a high-level enquiry into this incident. Strong action will be taken after getting the report," commissioner Padsalgikar said.

An officer of the rank of deputy commissioner of police will head the enquiry, he said.