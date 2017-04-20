The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 | Last Update : 12:39 PM IST

India, Crime

Bihar topper scam: SC refuses to grant relief to Bachha Rai

ANI
Published : Apr 20, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 12:02 pm IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Bihar state board Class XII Arts topper Ruby Rai in 2016.

Bachha Rai is the Secretary-cum-Principal of Vishun Rai College in Vaishali district of Bihar. (Photo: File)
 Bachha Rai is the Secretary-cum-Principal of Vishun Rai College in Vaishali district of Bihar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant any relief to accused Bachha Rai in connection with the Bihar topper scam.

Earlier is March, the Patna High Court granted conditional bail to Rai.

He got bail after not being convicted by the lower court within a month.

Rai was arrested in June 2016 after he surrendered before the police.

Rai is the Secretary-cum-Principal of Vishun Rai College in Vaishali district of Bihar, where Arts and Science toppers Ruby Rai and Saurabh Shrestha belonged to, and was involved in the exam racket.

The investigation indicated that Rai was a key player in the case with the help of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Bihar state board Class XII Arts topper Ruby Rai in 2016.

A chargesheet was filed against former BSEB chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh, his wife and former JD (U) legislator Usha Sinha, Rai and former board secretary Harharnath Jha.

Tags: supreme court, bihar topper scam, bachha rai, high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Saif comments on Akshay's National Award win; recollects his own victory for Hum Tum

2

Are printers around you safe?

3

Baywatch poster: Go ahead and stare at Priyanka, raises her 'oomph' quotient higher

4

'I miss my guiding light': SRK wishes Sachin for biopic in heart-warming way

5

Record-breaking astronaut to get a call from Trump, Ivanka

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham