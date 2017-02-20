The Asian Age | News

Monday, Feb 20, 2017

India, Crime

'Rape-accused' SP min Gayatri Prajapati moves SC, seeks stay on FIR

ANI
Published : Feb 20, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2017, 5:24 pm IST

The woman had alleged that she was raped by Prajapati and others for two years on the pretext of getting a position within the SP.

Gayatri Prajapati (left) with Mulayam. (Photo: File)
 Gayatri Prajapati (left) with Mulayam. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the apex court's earlier order of registering an FIR against him in connection with a gangrape and sexual harassment case.

Prajapati filed a plea in the apex court seeking protection from arrest and recall of the top court's earlier order.

The apex court had earlier directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to file a status report in the case within a period of eight weeks.

A 35-year-old woman had accused Prajapati of raping her when she met him three years ago.

He is also accused of taking obscene photos of the victim and threatening the woman to make the photos public and raping her for the past two years.

However, Prajapati has claimed that it is a conspiracy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against him in order to distract people's attention from the Assembly polls.

"It is a conspiracy against me. I don't even know who the lady is. Since the government has ordered such probe, I would accept it gladly," Prajapati said.

The woman, who hails from Chitrakoot, has alleged she was raped by Prajapati and others for two years on the pretext of getting a position within the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, the gangrape survivor had moved the apex court after the police in Uttar Pradesh did not register the FIR, following which the police were ordered to file a status report in the matter within eight weeks.

Tags: gayatri prajapati, gangrape, sexual harassment, first information report
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

