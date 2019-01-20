The Asian Age | News

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Manoj Thackeray found dead in field

ANI
Published : Jan 20, 2019, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2019, 11:31 am IST

Thackeray, an MLA from Barwani, was found dead in a field in Warla police station limits. He had gone for a morning walk today.

BJP leader Manoj Thackeray was found dead in Barwani on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP leader Manoj Thackeray was found dead in Barwani on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Thackeray was found dead in Barwani on Sunday, less than a week after Mandsaur Municipal Corporation President Prahlad Bandhwar was killed.

More details of the incident are awaited.

On Thursday, Bandhwar was shot at in Nai Abaadi of Mandsaur. He died on the spot.

A day after the incident, Manish Bairagi, a BJP worker, was arrested in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh in relation to the death of Bandhwar.

