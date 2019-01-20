Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Manoj Thackeray found dead in field

Sunday, Jan 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:45 PM IST
Thackeray, an MLA from Barwani, was found dead in a field in Warla police station limits. He had gone for a morning walk today.
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Thackeray was found dead in Barwani on Sunday, less than a week after Mandsaur Municipal Corporation President Prahlad Bandhwar was killed.
More details of the incident are awaited.
On Thursday, Bandhwar was shot at in Nai Abaadi of Mandsaur. He died on the spot.
A day after the incident, Manish Bairagi, a BJP worker, was arrested in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh in relation to the death of Bandhwar.