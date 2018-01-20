The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 | Last Update : 08:01 PM IST

India, Crime

Don’t want blood stains on car seats: UP cops deny help, leave 2 teens to die

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 20, 2018, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2018, 3:36 pm IST

Even after repeated requests from an acquaintance of one of the two teenagers, the cops stood firm with their decision to not take them in.

According to NDTV report, in a video that has gone viral, two teenagers lay bleeding on the road with three policemen just standing around doing nothing. Their main concern was that the 'blood of the seriously wounded boys would soil their vehicle'.
 According to NDTV report, in a video that has gone viral, two teenagers lay bleeding on the road with three policemen just standing around doing nothing. Their main concern was that the 'blood of the seriously wounded boys would soil their vehicle'. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Saharanpur: In a shocking incident that exposed the insensitivity of some policemen, two youth, victims of a road accident, were left to die on Thursday midnight in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

In a video that has gone viral, two teenagers lay bleeding on the road with three policemen just standing around doing nothing. Their main concern was that the "blood of the seriously wounded boys would soil their vehicle", a report in NDTV said.

Even after repeated requests from an acquaintance of one of the two teenagers, the policemen stood firm with their decision to not take them in.

"They are also somebody's children... I request you," the acquaintance is heard pleading in the video.

"Nobody else has a car here. Take them," another man is heard saying to the cops.

Someone from the accident scene was heard saying to the cops that the vehicle could be washed.

To this they retorted, "If the car gets washed, then where will we sit all night".

The two boys identified as Arpit Khurana and Sunny - both 17 - met with an accident and were lying in a pool of blood as the policemen continued to stand around.

The policemen were on night patrol duty as part of the state police's Dial 100 project.

While some pleaded with the cops to drive the boys to a hospital, others tried to flag down passing vehicles for help but were unsuccessful.

By the time another vehicle from the local police station arrived, it was too late. On arrival at a hospital, the boys were declared "brought dead" by the doctors.

After the incident, the police department suspended the three cops on Friday.

"We have taken exemplary action against the three cops. We cannot tolerate the kind of inhuman treatment that was meted out to those in dire need of help. They (the three cops) are already under suspension. If, after the inquiry that has been set up, their irresponsible and immoral conduct is conclusively established, further action will be taken against them," DIG (Saharanpur range) Sunil Emannuel told Times Of India.

Tags: road accident, up police, saharanpur, 2 teens die
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur

