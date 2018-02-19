The Asian Age | News

Rajasthan man who killed on camera releases new hate videos from jail

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 6:01 pm IST

Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Shambhunath Raigar has been in jail since December 2017 for hacking 45-year-old Mohammad Afrazul to death with a pickaxe and burning his body, all on camera. (Youtube Screengrab/ Udaipur News)
 Shambhunath Raigar has been in jail since December 2017 for hacking 45-year-old Mohammad Afrazul to death with a pickaxe and burning his body, all on camera. (Youtube Screengrab/ Udaipur News)

Jaipur: Shambhu Nath Raigar, who killed a labourer from West Bengal in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, recorded the gruesome act on camera and circulated it on social media, has released two videos from inside the Jodhpur jail.

Raigar has been in jail since December 2017 for hacking 45-year-old Mohammad Afrazul to death with a pickaxe and burning his body, all on camera.

There are two videos in circulation. In the first, Raigar is heard ranting against "love jihad".

Wearing a hoodie he reads out from a long, hate-filled statement.

Unapologetic about his crime, he said, “I couldn't bear threats to Hindu women. I have ruined my life and I don't regret it.

In the second video, Raigar alleges a threat to his life.

Claiming that it was his "last video", he said he has been kept in one of the jail's safest cells yet he fears a convict from West Bengal is planning to kill him.

Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has ordered an investigation into the matter. The jail authorities too have launched a search operation for mobiles in one of the nine high security jails in the state.

However, this is not an isolated incident of criminals using mobile phones in jails. Between 2013 and 2017, there have been 600 cases in which mobile phones, SIMs and data cards were seized inside jail. Proving that everything is possible within four walls of jails, social media crazy inmates have posted selfies on Facebook accounts from two high security jails of Ajmer and Jodhpur.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who recently created sensation by issuing life threat to Salman, has been active on social media from inside high walls of Jodhpur central jail.

