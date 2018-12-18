The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 | Last Update : 08:26 PM IST

India, Crime

Delhi tattoo artist beheaded by friends with coconut choppers over money dispute

PTI
Published : Dec 18, 2018, 6:06 pm IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2018, 6:06 pm IST

The headless body of 22-year-old Babloo Kumar was found inside bushes in a vacant plot in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on December 16.

Police said that the accused -- Prashant Mishra (25), Ankit Sharma (19) and Inderjeet or Bobby (27) -- have been arrested. (Representational Image)
 Police said that the accused -- Prashant Mishra (25), Ankit Sharma (19) and Inderjeet or Bobby (27) -- have been arrested. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A tattoo artist based in Delhi was found beheaded in Mayur Vihar on Sunday. Police said that his three friends beheaded him with coconut choppers after he refused to return their money.

The headless body of 22-year-old Babloo Kumar was found inside bushes in a vacant plot in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on December 16. They added that the accused -- Prashant Mishra (25), Ankit Sharma (19) and Inderjeet or Bobby (27) -- have been arrested.

The brother of the dead tattoo artist told the police that Babloo left home on December 10 and did not return, although his family did not suspect anything wrong at first because he often stayed away for several days without informing anyone.

However, on Sunday, Babloo's brother asked the neighbours for their help to find him. His headless body was then found with multiple injuries at an empty plot near his house on Sunday.

Babloo's friends Bobby, Prashant and Ankit, who were last seen with him on December 10, were questioned in the case, police said. They initially told the police that Babloo left on the evening of December 10 but did not tell them where he was going.

However, police noticed that Bobby was nursing an injury which he couldn't explain. When police raised their suspicion, the three accused confessed to the crime.

Prashant, a stockbroker, had lent Babloo money which he refused to repay. Bobby and Ankit, too, had a fallout with Babloo over money.

The three accused then decided to kill Babloo.

They lured Babloo into an abandoned plot on the pretext of a party. They waited for Babloo to be drunk enough to be killed. Prashant got two coconut choppers with which the three men killed Babloo and left his body there to rot, police said.

Police also found the blood-stained clothes of the accused and the coconut choppers from the spot.

Tags: man beheaded, delhi police, crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal staff name Meghan and Harry 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for controlling nature

2

Nokia 8.1 review: Style meets substance

3

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

4

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

5

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham