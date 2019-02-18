Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

India, Crime

Delhi: 27-year-old neighbour rapes minor girl, arrested

ANI
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 4:22 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 4:29 pm IST

On February 17, police received a call regarding rape of a minor. On inquiry the victim along with her mother accused neighbour.

Police has registered a case under appropriate sections of IPC and POCSO Act. (Photo: Representative)
New Delhi: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for raping a minor in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar.

Police has registered a case under appropriate sections of India Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On February 17, a police station in New Ashok Nagar received a call regarding rape of a 10-year-old girl.

On inquiry, police reached the spot where the victim along with her mother informed that accused, one Rohit Shrivastava, who lives nearby raped the minor and also threatened her.

Tags: rape, sexual assault, pocso, ipc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

