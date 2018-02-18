The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

India, Crime

Bihar: Mob assaults man, injects acid in his eyes for eloping with employer’s wife

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2018, 9:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2018, 9:29 am IST

The assault took place at an eatery in Pipra Chowk late on Friday night in which the man, driver by profession, was left critically injured.

The DSP said they also injected acid in his eyes with a syringe. (Photo: Representational | File)
 The DSP said they also injected acid in his eyes with a syringe. (Photo: Representational | File)

Begusarai (Bihar):  A mob assaulted a man and injected acid in his eyes which left him blinded for allegedly eloping with his employer's wife following which the person has been arrested in the case, police said.

The assault took place at an eatery in Pipra Chowk late on Friday night in which the man, a driver by profession, was left critically injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police B K Singh said.

The man, 30, a resident of Samastipur district, became blind after the incident, doctors attending him said.

In a statement before the police, the victim said he used to work as a tractor driver at Barauni village under Teghra police station and started an affair with his employer's wife.

On February 6, he and his paramour fled from the house following which her husband lodged a complaint with the police charging him with kidnapping his wife, the DSP said.

However, she came to Teghra on February 16 and recorded her statement in a local court that asked her husband, a farmer, to take her to his house.

It was not immediately known why she had returned and what she said in the court.

Her brother-in-law rang up the driver on Friday evening claiming that she wanted to live with him and he should come to Teghra police station to take her back with him, the police official said.

Barely a kilometre from the police station, the driver was accosted by a group of around 20 people who took him to the eatery and severely assaulted him.

The DSP said they also injected acid in his eyes with a syringe.

They later dumped him near Hanuman Chowk under Bhagwanpur police station area of the district.

A passer-by admitted him to a hospital at Begusarai.

One person was arrested and the police were searching for other attackers, the DSP said.

Tags: acid, acid attack, blind, crime
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

2

FIFA 2018 and Bitcoin among 2017’s main spam and phishing topics

3

Spacewalking astronauts finish months of robot arm repair

4

After Priyanka Chopra, now Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Nirav Modi fraud case

5

Humans will be happy if aliens come to Earth, finds study

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham