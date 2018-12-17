3-year-old raped by guard in Delhi, locals bash him up

The minor girl was raped allegedly by man who works as guard and lives in ground floor of same building as child.

The girl's parents were out on work when the incident took place, a senior police officer said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A three-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a neighbour at her home in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The minor girl was raped allegedly by a man who works as a guard and lives in the ground floor of the same building as the child.

The girl's parents were out on work when the incident took place, a senior police officer said.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed the unconscious girl to a government hospital, they said.

The 40-year-old man was beaten up by the people, following which he was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later arrested, the officer said, adding a case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The girl is undergoing treatment and according to doctors, she is now stable. Her father is a mason and mother is a domestic help.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "Today a 3 year old girl has been brutally raped in... Delhi. She is bleeding profusely & is v critical. Am on my way to meet her. How more can this city let down Nirbhaya that even on her 6th death anniversary children are raped! @narendramodi ji, for nth time, pl help! (sic).

Six years ago, on the same day, a 23-year-old paramedical student was gang-raped in a moving bus in Delhi, and later died in hospital.

The incident triggered outrage and protests across the country, and she subsequently came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', the fearless.