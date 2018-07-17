The Asian Age | News

After watching porn, five minor boys rape 8-yr-old in Uttarakhand

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 11:22 am IST

Police said that the girl was lured into one of the accused house with a chocolate as boys had planned the rape.

'One of the boys stood to guard house’s main door while other took turns to rape her,' police said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Dehradun: Five minor boys have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping an 8-year-old girl in Sahaspur. The boys are between 9 and 14 years. The initial probe has found that the boys allegedly raped the girl on July 12, two days after watching pornography. 

According to a Hindustan Times report, police said that the girl was lured into one of the accused house with a chocolate as boys had planned the rape. The boys belong to families of labourers and are students of classes 6 and 9. The five boys lured the girl when she was playing outside her house while her parents had gone out for some work. 

Narendra Rathore, Sahaspur station house officer said, “One of the boys stood to guard house’s main door while other took turns to rape her. When they were committing the crime, one of the boys saw the elder brother of 10-year-old accused coming towards the house. Then they asked the girl to go home.”

Rathore added that the girl was traumatised that she refused to dinner. Later in the night when her mother insisted, the girl broke down and narrated her ordeal. 

Parents of the girl filed the case came to light on Sunday and accused were arrested.

The psychiatry department head at New Delhi’s Dr Ram Manohar Loia hospital, Smitha Despande said that if there is planning involved in such action, then the person decides to follow-through with it, which mean it has been done deliberately.

