UP: 3-month-old boy dies, poisoning by aunt suspected

Mathura: A 3-month-old boy died after allegedly being poisoned, with the family suspecting that his aunt is responsible for it, police said.

Aakash was allegedly poisoned on Sunday when he was all alone in a room as his mother was cooking food and his father was not at home, they said.

According to a police complaint, after the parents found that froth coming out of Aakash's mouth, he was rushed to a doctor who declared him dead, an official at Surir police station said.

The boy's father Deepak alleged that Punam, wife of his younger brother, poisoned his son as the family had an argument with her recently, the official said.

"No arrest has been made," police said.