India, Crime

Delhi woman killed, husband and son injured after man stabs in public view

Published : Jan 17, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Police identified the deceased as Sunita (35), her husband and son as Viru (41) and Akash (18), respectively.

On the video that has surfaced online, other neighbours are heard shouting and talking as they give the attacker a wide berth, but nobody acts. (Representation image)
New Delhi: A woman was killed, while her husband and her 18-year-old son were critically injured after they were stabbed by their neighbour on Wednesday evening in west Delhi’s Khayala.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Mohammad Azad has been arrested.

According to police, Azad’s family lived on the ground floor while Sunita’s family lived on the second floor. The attack could have been fallout over an argument between the families.

Sunita was returning home around 07:30 pm after buying groceries when she crossed paths with Azad and the duo entered into a heated argument.

A police officer said, “People in the area say that after Azad and Sunita argued, she went home and narrated the incident to her son Akash who rushed to Azad’s house and allegedly started abusing him for arguing with his mother. Azad then stepped out of his house and got into a physical confrontation with Akash. Seeing his son being overpowered, Viru also rushed to his aid.”

In a full public view, Azad stabbed Akash and Viru with a knife and when Sunita came to their aid, he stabbed her multiple times too.

All the three victims were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala where Sunita was pronounced dead and other two are critically injured.

Sunita also has an 8-year-old daughter who was unharmed as she was at home at the time of the incident.

According to locals, a few days ago, couple’s daughter was returning home from school, she dropped her water bottle while climbing the stairs which just missed hitting one of Azad’s family members. Later, Azad had an argument with the child’s parents and believe that murder was a fallout of this argument.

On the video that has surfaced online, other neighbours are heard shouting and talking as they give the attacker a wide berth, but nobody acts.

Tags: delhi crime, murder, family stabbed to death
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

