The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

India, Crime

Murder in Mussoorie: Man kills wife, dumps body in valley

PTI
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 11:00 am IST

The man had lodged a missing complaint with the police but was subsequently arrested, along with his family.

The body was on Friday recovered from Mussoorie with the help of ITBP and local police, says the police. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The body was on Friday recovered from Mussoorie with the help of ITBP and local police, says the police. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

New Delhi: A man and his family members have been arrested in New Delhi for allegedly killing his wife and then dumping her body in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, the police said on Friday.

The man had lodged a missing complaint with the police but was subsequently arrested after the woman's parents expressed suspicion about him, they said.

The incident was reported from northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh. Silky Arora's husband Lalit killed her earlier in December, police said.

Lalit was allegedly helped by his brother and his wife, her brother and his father. They took her body and threw it in a valley in Mussoorie, they said.

On December 11, Lalit approached police and alleged that his wife had gone missing. Police contacted the woman's family who expressed suspicion that their son-in-law might have something to do with her disappearance.

Lalit was then questioned and subsequently confessed to killing his wife and dumping her body, the police said.

The couple had regular fights and Lalit was upset over it. Five persons, including Lalit and his sister-in-law, were arrested, they said.

The body was on Friday recovered from Mussoorie with the help of Indian-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and local police, the police said.

Tags: crime, dead body dumped, wife killed, delhi murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Adityanath's fancy turns IAS week into 'green affair'

2

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

3

Aiyaary: Director Neeraj Pandey explains the title of his film

4

7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

5

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham