Watch: Karnataka bank manager asked for sex to grant loan, thrashed by woman

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 2:24 pm IST

Devaiyya had allegedly asked woman, who applied for loan of Rs 2 lakh, to make sexual relations with him in return of sanctioning her loan.

The woman resorted to kicking, punching and slapping the bank manager, holding him by his collar. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 The woman resorted to kicking, punching and slapping the bank manager, holding him by his collar. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a manager at a bank in Karnataka’s Davanagere district was thrashed by a woman for allegedly asking her for sexual favours in return for a loan that she had applied for. The man was identified as Devaiyya and was employed at DHFL loan agency in Davanagere.

According to reports, Devaiyya had allegedly asked the woman, who applied for a loan of Rs 2 lakh, to make sexual relations with him in return of sanctioning her loan.

Appalled by Devaiyya’s gesture, the woman beat him up with a cane in full public view in broad daylight. In the video, when Devaiyya held the cane, the woman resorted to kicking, punching and slapping him, holding him by his collar.

The woman also picked up her slippers to hit the man, while spectators stood and watched as well as recorded the video of the incident.

 

 

